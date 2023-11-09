How Startups Can Attract Talent on LinkedIn

Starting a new business is always a journey into the unknown. However, with a clear vision and a strong team, even the most challenging obstacles can be overcome. That’s exactly what our startup, Duschbrocken, has been able to achieve since its inception in 2018. In the competitive recruiting landscape of Stuttgart, where we compete with industry giants like Daimler, Bosch, and Porsche, LinkedIn has proven to be the most successful channel for our employer branding efforts. As the founder, I have been regularly sharing insights on LinkedIn since October, and we have seen a significant increase in the quantity and quality of job applications.

Sustainability as a guiding principle

Our journey began with a mission to eliminate plastic bottles from German bathrooms. With our solid cosmetic products and over 200,000 customers, we have already saved over three million plastic bottles, and we are proud to contribute to the environment. However, our success would not have been possible without our dedicated team members. From the beginning, it was important for us not only to develop sustainable products but also to operate sustainably and lead our employees with sustainability in mind. This conviction has proven to be a success factor, helping us establish ourselves in a competitive job market.

Transparency and authenticity in communication

One key to successful employer branding is transparency. We openly disclose salary information in our job postings and pay all our interns the minimum wage. We also share this information on LinkedIn. Some of our posts have even gone viral, sparking interesting discussions. Authenticity is another crucial factor. We want to give our followers and potential applicants a behind-the-scenes look. That’s why I regularly share authentic posts from our team and our strategic decisions on LinkedIn. Our followers are taken on a journey through our startup story, learn details about our products, and even experience us folding paper packaging in the warehouse.

Success on LinkedIn

Since starting our regular communication on LinkedIn in October 2022, we have achieved amazing results. We have seen a 30% increase in job applications, and the quality of applications has significantly improved. In fact, 50% of our new hires now come through the platform.

In conclusion, employer branding is crucial, particularly for startups. Transparency, authenticity, and choosing the right platform are key. At Duschbrocken, we have found success on LinkedIn, not only in saving plastic bottles but also in attracting talent who share our mission.

FAQ

1. How can LinkedIn help startups attract talent?

LinkedIn provides a platform for startups to showcase their values, culture, and job opportunities to a wide audience of professionals. By leveraging transparency and authenticity in their communication, startups can create an attractive employer brand and engage with potential candidates.

2. What role does sustainability play in employer branding?

Sustainability has become increasingly important for job seekers, particularly among younger generations. By incorporating sustainability into their mission and operations, startups can differentiate themselves and appeal to candidates who are aligned with their values.

3. Why is transparency essential in recruiting?

Transparency in recruiting, such as openly discussing salary information, creates trust and fosters a positive candidate experience. It helps candidates make informed decisions and ensures a fair and equitable hiring process.

Sources:

– LinkedIn: [www.linkedin.com](www.linkedin.com)