WhatsApp Channels: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Channels,” which functions like a group chat where only the creator can send messages. It is similar to a blog, and subscribers can react to messages using emojis. Unlike private chats, Channels are not end-to-end encrypted, and messages are deleted after 30 days. They are displayed under a separate tab called “Updates” and do not send push notifications for new messages.

Channels can be useful for anyone interested in sending newsletters, such as media outlets or companies. Various news portals, including SRF News, football clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, and celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, David Guetta, and MontanaBlack, have already created Channels. WhatsApp has recruited some organizations, businesses, and personalities to operate these channels. Users can find new channels using a search function with different filters.

While WhatsApp Channels offer a direct way for organizations, businesses, and stars to communicate with the public, they lack the potential for messages to go viral among non-subscribers. Additionally, channels do not have the same audience as platforms like Twitter, which attract journalists, politicians, and other public figures. Channels are expected to complement, rather than replace, existing platforms as another means for brands to deliver their messages.

Whether WhatsApp Channels will succeed is hard to predict. Initial responses seem less positive, with many people searching for ways to disable the feature. Unfortunately, removing Channels is not currently possible, except reverting to an older version of WhatsApp, which is only a temporary solution. However, unfollowing all channels will minimize the visibility of the feature, and status updates from contacts will be prominently displayed again.

From a business perspective, Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, aims to make the messaging app more attractive to companies with the introduction of Channels. The company plans to generate revenue allowing paid subscriptions for channels, enabling operators to pay for higher visibility in the search function, and potentially facilitating sales through “WhatsApp Pay,” which is currently available in Brazil and India. If Channels do not gain traction naturally, WhatsApp may promote them until they become more popular, similar to the experience with Instagram Reels.

While channels on Telegram have gained popularity among criminals, it is uncertain whether this will be the case with WhatsApp Channels. Criminals may continue to prefer Telegram, partly because it is not based in the United States. However, the spread of misinformation and hate speech could become a problem on WhatsApp Channels. How WhatsApp plans to control and moderate these channels remains to be seen.

Sources:

– SRF News

– Own information