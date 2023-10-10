Dallas Goedert’s Breakout Game Delights Girlfriend Aria

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had a slow start to the 2023 NFL season, but he had his best game yet on Sunday, scoring his first touchdown of the campaign. While Goedert was understandably excited about his performance, his girlfriend Aria was equally thrilled.

Aria couldn’t make it to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, choosing to watch the game from home instead. She recorded a video of herself celebrating Goedert’s touchdown and shared it on her TikTok page. The video quickly gained a significant amount of attention.

However, the attention Aria received wasn’t exactly what she was hoping for. Fans criticized her celebration, calling it cringe-worthy and staged. Some even questioned whether she had used a DVR to record the game and create the video.

Despite the criticism, Aria’s excitement over Goedert’s performance was genuine. Before the Week 5 matchup, Goedert had struggled to make an impact in the season, with no more than 41 yards in a single game. However, in this game, he had a season-high of eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Goedert’s talent as a blocker had previously taken him out of the passing game, but in this game, he showcased his abilities as a receiving tight end. His performance was crucial in the Eagles’ undefeated start to the season, as they currently stand alongside the San Francisco 49ers as the only unbeaten teams in the league.

While some fans may have wished Aria hadn’t shared the video, her excitement and support for Goedert were undeniable. It’s clear that she was genuinely proud of his breakout game, and the video-sharing incident won’t diminish that.

