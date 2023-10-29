New Article: Demand for Transparency and Accountability in Scottish Government’s Handling of Pandemic

Bereaved families in Scotland are demanding answers following revelations that WhatsApp messages from prominent government officials had been deleted. The scandal emerged on Sunday, raising concerns about potential information loss and the lack of transparency in the Scottish Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The messages in question were reportedly deleted senior ministers, including former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Health Minister Humza Yousaf, and Covid Minister John Swinney.

Scottish Labour has taken action writing a letter to Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks, seeking clarification on the extent of the information loss and the measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The bereaved families are calling for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, as they believe crucial information related to decision-making processes may have been lost. Lawyer Aamer Anwar, representing the campaign group Scottish Covid Bereaved, has emphasized the need for a transparent and robust inquiry into the deletion of WhatsApp messages.

Meanwhile, Jackie Baillie, Deputy Leader of Scottish Labour, has also written to Mr. Marks, urging him to shed light on the situation and provide details about the extent and nature of the destroyed information. She has also sought clarification on whether the data destruction was in violation of legal orders or the Scottish Government’s own data retention policy. Baillie has called for a review of the government’s data retention policy to prevent the destruction of important records for political expediency or to cover up mistakes.

The Scottish Covid Inquiry has recently commenced, while the UK-wide inquiry has been ongoing for several months. However, concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government’s failure to fully cooperate and provide the necessary information. The revelation that messages were routinely deleted, possibly after the issuance of ‘do not destroy’ orders, has led to accusations of secrecy and unaccountability against the Scottish National Party (SNP). The public is demanding transparency and accountability from the government to ensure that grieving families are not treated with contempt and that all necessary information is disclosed in both inquiries.