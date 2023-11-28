The Importance of Transparency in Government: Addressing Loopholes and Implementing Reform

The recent accusations against the SNP Government of Scotland regarding their alleged secrecy and resistance to updating information legislation have sparked a necessary conversation about the importance of transparency in government practices. While the government claims to have a robust system for revealing information and ongoing reviews of their practices, opposition MSPs argue that further reviews and consultations are merely a facade to avoid true transparency.

Key among the proposed reforms is the demand for stricter rules that would compel the disclosure of WhatsApp messages, as well as granting Parliament the power to determine which entities should be subject to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests. These changes are seen as essential for closing the existing loopholes that the Scottish Liberal Democrats claim the SNP Government has been exploiting to evade scrutiny.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government’s refusal to align their rules with Irish FoI laws, particularly in relation to confidentiality clauses between public bodies and their contractors. This discrepancy highlights the need for more coherence and harmonization in information legislation across different jurisdictions.

The SNP Government defends itself pointing out that they are currently responding to 97% of requests on time, a performance that the Scottish Information Commissioner has applauded. However, it is important to note that the government faced criticism earlier this year when it was revealed that they had failed to meet FoI response targets for 35 consecutive months.

In their response to the consultation on access to information rights, Minister for Parliamentary Business George Adam emphasized the existing rigorous FoI legislation in Scotland and acknowledged the areas for improvement highlighted the consultation responses. The government aims to ensure that the FoI rules align with current needs and are effective in their implementation. This includes examining how FoI applies to partnerships with third-sector and private-sector providers, as well as considering its extension to the social care sector.

To rebuild trust and strengthen accountability, it is crucial for the SNP Government to address the concerns raised opposition MSPs and the public. Injecting transparency back into government processes and closing existing loopholes will be vital for fostering a more open and accountable political culture in Scotland.

