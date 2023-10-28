New Article: The Use of WhatsApp in the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 Response

The use of messaging apps in government communication has become a topic of interest in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Scottish National Party (SNP), however, has recently come under scrutiny for their refusal to confirm whether senior ministers, including former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, used WhatsApp during this time or if any messages were deleted.

The UK Covid-19 inquiry has stated that a majority of messages within various groups, involving around 70 witnesses connected to the Scottish Government’s pandemic response, have been deleted. This has raised questions about transparency and accountability within the SNP.

Although Nicola Sturgeon has previously used WhatsApp for official communication, the exact nature of her use during the pandemic remains unknown. Private messages between Sturgeon and former First Minister Alex Salmond were released as part of an inquiry into harassment complaints against him, highlighting the potential significance of these conversations.

In 2022, it was revealed that six ministers, including the then health secretary Humza Yousaf, used WhatsApp for government business. However, the former First Minister’s name did not appear on that list.

When specifically asked whether Sturgeon, former Deputy First Minister John Swinney, and SNP President Michael Russell used WhatsApp to discuss Covid-19 related matters, the party did not provide a substantive response. Furthermore, they declined to comment on whether any of the individuals had deleted any relevant WhatsApp messages.

It is important to note that former members of the Scottish Government have consistently stated their willingness to provide information to the inquiries, as and when legally required. However, the lack of confirmation regarding the use of messaging apps raises concerns about transparency and prompts further questions about the government’s handling of the pandemic response.

Despite these unanswered questions, Nicola Sturgeon has reaffirmed her commitment to cooperating fully with both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries. She has recently submitted a comprehensive 200-page statement to the UK inquiry and expects to give oral evidence next year, where she intends to address all relevant queries.

