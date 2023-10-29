New Article: Demand for Transparency in Scottish Government’s Handling of Potential Evidence

A leading lawyer representing families in Scotland who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 is calling for answers regarding the deletion of potential evidence the Scottish Government. Aamer Anwar is demanding to know who in the government allowed WhatsApp messages discussing the pandemic response to be wiped from phones before they could be handed over to the inquiry. The lawyer believes that these informal communications between SNP ministers could provide valuable insights into the decision-making processes surrounding key COVID-19 measures.

The Scottish Government has denied using WhatsApp for official business and stated that it will share relevant material with the UK COVID-19 Inquiry. However, concerns have been raised about the potential loss of crucial information. The UK Government has already shared thousands of text messages and emails, shedding light on the tensions and challenges faced during the public health emergency in 2020.

Anwar emphasizes the importance of preserving and analyzing these WhatsApp messages, stating, “We want to know – when was the deletion brought in? Who ordered it? Why was it not ordered to be stopped? And did it continue after the event?” He argues that it is not just the official record that matters but also the discussions that took place behind the scenes. These communications could provide valuable insights into the decision-making processes and motivations of government officials during the pandemic.

The demand for transparency in the Scottish Government’s handling of potential evidence comes as the Sunday Mail reported that key COVID-19 WhatsApp messages sent Nicola Sturgeon were manually deleted from her phone. Other senior government figures, including Humza Yousaf and John Swinney, have also claimed that the data no longer exists. Only former Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has provided incomplete messages.

This call for a full-scale investigation and the preservation of all relevant material underscores the need for accountability and transparency in the government’s response to the pandemic. The bereaved families and the public deserve answers and a comprehensive understanding of the decision-making processes during this challenging time.

