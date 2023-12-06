New Launch: SNP Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Activists and Supporters

Summary: The SNP has announced the launch of a new WhatsApp channel to provide its activists, members, and supporters with the latest updates and campaign tools. The move aims to empower individuals and ensure they stay informed amidst the constantly changing political landscape in the UK.

In a recent email sent to supporters, the SNP highlighted the need for easy access to up-to-date news, research, and rebuttal from the party. While acknowledging their existing online platforms for sharing information, they recognized the challenge of navigating through the social media noise.

To address this, the party has introduced their own WhatsApp channel that will deliver the latest updates directly to users’ mobile phones. This efficient and real-time communication medium aims to keep activists and supporters fully informed so they can effectively engage with voters in communities across Scotland.

SNP activists, members, and supporters are encouraged to leverage this new channel to play an active role in forwarding the party’s news to their friends and family. By doing so, they can contribute to building a strong foundation of support for the SNP and the pursuit of independence.

The launch of this WhatsApp channel comes after inquiries about the delayed establishment of the SNP’s promised “rebuttal unit,” which was anticipated after the party conference. With the introduction of this new communication tool, the SNP renews its commitment to providing robust support to its members and supporters as they gear up for the next Westminster election in 2024.

The announcement concludes with a call to action, emphasizing the potential impact that can be achieved when individuals come together to create a groundswell of support for the SNP and the cause of Scottish independence.