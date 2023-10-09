How to Watch and Stream Snowball Express Online

If you’re looking to watch and stream Snowball Express online, look no further. Snowball Express is a 1972 film produced Walt Disney Productions that follows the hilarious misadventures of Johnny Baxter and his family as they inherit an old hotel in ruins in a fictional Colorado town. Their attempts to turn it into a thriving ski resort lead to both hilarious and heartwarming moments.

Snowball Express can be watched and streamed on Disney Plus. Directed Norman Tokar, the film stars Dean Jones as Johnny Baxter, along with a talented cast including Nancy Olson, Harry Morgan, Keenan Wynn, and more.

To watch Snowball Express and other classic Disney live-action movies online, all you need is a Disney Plus subscription. You can set up your account on your phone, tablet, or laptop using your email or phone number and password. Disney Plus offers different subscription plans to choose from, including the basic plan with ads for $7.99/month, the premium plan without ads for $10.99/month, and the premium annual plan without ads for $109.99/year. There are also bundle options available, such as the Disney Plus Bundle Duo with Hulu and the Disney Plus Bundle Trio with Hulu and ESPN Plus.

The official synopsis of Snowball Express reads: “When John Baxter inherits a ski resort in the Rocky Mountains, he quits his job in New York and moves the family west to run it. Only to find that the place is a wreck. But together they decide to try to fix it up and run it. But Martin Ridgeway, who wants the property, does everything he can to ensure it will fail.”

So grab your Disney Plus subscription and get ready to enjoy the humor and heartwarming moments of Snowball Express!

Sources: Walt Disney Productions, Disney Plus