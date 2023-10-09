Disney+ Presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: An All-New 4K Restoration

Disney+ is celebrating The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary unveiling a brand new 4K restoration of the beloved classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This restoration, handled The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, showcases the stunning artistry and craftsmanship of the 1937 animated film.

Working closely with key artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg, the restoration team aimed to honor the legacy of Walt Disney’s very first feature film. Previously, Giaimo and Goldberg collaborated on a 4K restoration of Cinderella, which premiered in August during World Princess Week.

According to Eric Goldberg, the opportunity to help restore Snow White was both an honor and a challenge. He explained that they felt a responsibility to history to showcase the film’s original colors and capture the beautiful, muted palette and delicate watercolor backgrounds that were beloved Walt Disney himself. The story and characters continue to resonate with audiences, and Goldberg hopes that their restoration work inspires future generations of animation artists to appreciate the artistry that went into this landmark film.

The 4K restoration process involved going back to Walt Disney’s original negative and utilizing state-of-the-art technology to achieve the highest quality restoration possible. Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration at Walt Disney Studios, expressed excitement over the opportunity to restore this stunning classic to its original beauty.

Disney fans can look forward to streaming the 4K restoration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Disney+ starting October 16th. It’s a chance to revisit a timeless masterpiece that has captivated generations with its enchanting story and iconic characters.

