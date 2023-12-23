Winter Storm Warning: Heavy Snowfall Expected in Capital Region

Summary: The Capital Region is bracing for its first major snowfall of the season on Monday, with some areas expected to see up to a foot of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Upstate New York, indicating heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

The previous rainy December in the Capital Region is about to be replaced with a winter wonderland as snow is set to blanket the area. The forecast predicts rain throughout the afternoon on Sunday, with temperatures reaching a mild high of 56. However, as temperatures drop overnight, rain will transition into snow early Monday morning. The snowfall is expected to continue into the afternoon before tapering off late in the day.

According to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service, different areas in Upstate New York will experience varying snowfall amounts. The Adirondacks and North Country, including Newcomb and Old Forge, are forecasted to receive 8 to 12 inches of snow. In the Greater Albany Area, residents can expect 3 to 4 inches of snow accumulation. Cooperstown is likely to see up to a foot of snow, while Oneonta can expect 6 to 8 inches. Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls may receive 2 to 3 inches of snow, with areas to the north and west getting 3 to 4 inches. Cobleskill and Schoharie Country are expected to get 4 to 6 inches of fresh powder, while the Utica area should see around 4 to 6 inches of snowfall.

As we enter another winter season, it’s interesting to consider how much snowfall is needed to make it into the top 10 list of Albany’s snowiest winters on record. The National Weather Service states that in an average winter, Albany receives 59.2 inches of snow. To make it onto the top 10 list, this winter season will have to surpass that number. While snowfall can bring challenges, it also offers an opportunity for outdoor winter activities and picturesque landscapes that many residents enjoy. Remember to stay safe and stay informed about weather updates during this heavy snowfall event.