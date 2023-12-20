Alert: Possible Snowfall in Central North Carolina

A powerful system bringing heavy rain and strong winds is expected to impact Central North Carolina on Sunday. The region is likely to receive over 2 inches of much-needed rainfall, including the Triangle area.

As the cold front moves through, a surge of cold air will follow, raising the possibility of light snow late Sunday night. While forecast models initially showed a low chance of snow, further analysis the CBS 17 Storm Team has included it as a possibility.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service concur that the likelihood is low, but the chance remains. They do not anticipate any significant impact or accumulation from the potential snowfall.

It is important to note that the chances of snow this time of year are typically slim. Cold air has difficulty reaching precipitation in a timely manner, making this scenario uncommon.

Recent short-term forecast models, however, have indicated the potential for a brief changeover to snow. The most optimistic forecast model, the North American Model, predicts rain continuing into overnight and the early hours of Monday, allowing for a transition to snow.

The more reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh model suggests some sleet and snow overnight, coinciding with the cold front’s passage.

In contrast, the IBM Graf model shows mainly rain with a possibility of a few ice pellets near the northern parts of the region.

Considering current surface temperatures comfortably above freezing, it is unlikely that any snow accumulation will occur. However, if conditions were to allow for snow to stick without melting, trace amounts of up to half an inch might be possible in areas closer to the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Please stay tuned to the CBS 17 Storm Team for the latest updates throughout the weekend.