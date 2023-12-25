Heavy Rain and Possible Snowfall Expected in Central North Carolina this Weekend

A dynamic low-pressure system and cold front are on track to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Central North Carolina on Sunday, providing much-needed rainfall for the region. Weather experts predict that more than 2 inches of rain will be possible, benefiting areas including the Triangle.

However, there is also a small chance that some of the cold air accompanying the front may catch up to the precipitation late Sunday night, resulting in areas of light snow. While this possibility remains low, forecast models are starting to indicate its likelihood, which prompted the CBS 17 Storm Team to include it in their forecast.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service concur with the potential for snow, though they emphasize that the chances are relatively low and no impacts or accumulation are expected. Usually, the timing of cold air reaching the precipitation is not favorable, making this scenario rare.

Recent short-term forecast models suggest a brief changeover to snow as a realistic possibility given the setup for this weekend. The latest North American Model, though an outlier, indicates rain persisting into the overnight hours and Monday morning, allowing for the transition from rain to snow.

A more reliable forecast model, the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model, shows a mix of sleet and snow overnight following the cold front’s passage. On the other hand, the IBM Graf model predicts mostly rain with potential ice pellet mixing to the north.

Considering the current surface temperatures well above freezing, it is unlikely that any snow accumulations will occur. However, if the snow were to stick without melting, trace amounts of up to half an inch could be possible in regions closer to the North Carolina, Virginia state line.

As always, the CBS 17 Storm Team will keep the community updated throughout the weekend on any changes in the forecast, ensuring that residents are prepared for whatever weather conditions may arise.