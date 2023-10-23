Ren Meguro Joins Instagram to Connect with J-pop and J-drama Fans Worldwide

Ren Meguro, the actor and member of popular idol group Snow Man, has made an exciting announcement for J-pop and J-drama fans. Meguro has joined Instagram, allowing fans from all over the world to connect with him and stay updated with his work. He is the second member of Snow Man to open his own Instagram account, following in the footsteps of youngest member Raul, who launched his account earlier this year.

This news comes shortly after the worldwide release of Meguro’s latest drama, Trillion Game, on Netflix. The show, which originally aired in Japan on TBS, features Meguro in the role of Haru Tennoji, a silver-tongued and charismatic character who aims to earn one trillion dollars with his brilliant but shy friend Gaku, played Hayato Sano. Reflecting on the project, Meguro expressed his excitement to see how the drama would resonate with international viewers, as well as repeat or first-time viewers in Japan.

Trillion Game is one of several dramas featuring Ren Meguro that have made their way to global streaming services. Fans can also catch him in My Love Mix-Up! as Kosuke Ida, alongside Shunsuke Michieda, and in Silent as So Sakura, which are available on Netflix and Viki respectively. Meguro emphasized his desire to be a part of more international projects, not only in acting but also alongside Snow Man, and expressed his happiness that more people worldwide are getting the chance to experience Japanese TV shows.

With his presence on Instagram, Ren Meguro is opening up new opportunities for fans to connect with him and stay updated on his work. By engaging with his international audience, he hopes to further enhance the global reach of J-pop and J-drama. Exciting times lie ahead for fans of Ren Meguro and Japanese entertainment.

