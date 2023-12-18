Winter Storm Brewing for the Weekend, High Winds and Heavy Rain Expected

Summary: A winter storm is predicted to hit eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey this weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Although snow flurries have been present for the past couple of days, this upcoming storm is not expected to bring any significant snowfall. Instead, temperatures are forecasted to reach the 60s on Sunday.

The excitement of snow flurries may soon be replaced heavy rain and high winds as a winter storm is set to hit eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey this weekend. While the past couple of days have seen light snow accumulations, this upcoming storm is not expected to bring any significant snowfall.

According to AccuWeather, the storm system has the potential to bring gusts around 40 to 60 mph. The heavy rain and strong winds are likely to lash the region, posing potential challenges and hazards for residents.

Forecasters from EPAWA Weather Consulting are even predicting the possibility of December thunderstorms on Sunday night. However, despite the storm’s intensity, temperatures during the weekend are anticipated to reach the 60s, further diminishing the chances of snowfall.

Although many in the area may be disappointed the lack of a winter wonderland, it’s essential to stay prepared for the heavy rain and high winds. The storm could lead to hazardous driving conditions and potential power outages. It’s advisable to secure outdoor items and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

As always, it’s crucial to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts as conditions may change. Maintaining awareness and preparedness will help everyone navigate through this storm safely.