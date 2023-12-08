Unsettled Weather Patterns Expected Across the Region

Summary: As we move into the latter half of the week, unsettled weather patterns are expected across the region. While mornings will start off with sunshine, clouds will gradually increase, bringing a chance of snow flurries and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoons. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s in the suburbs, with highs reaching up to 45 in the city.

Wednesday: Expect partly sunny skies with a possibility of snow flurries as low-pressure systems move eastward in the region. While temperatures in the city will reach a high of 42, the suburbs will experience slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: The day will be characterized a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 41 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday: Following the departure of low-pressure systems, Friday will see a shift towards milder weather. Partly cloudy skies are expected as high-pressure systems move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Highs will reach 50 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday: Mild conditions continue with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Suburban areas will experience temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, while the city will reach a high of 55.

Sunday: Prepare for a cloudy day with periods of rain and wind as a front moves through the area late in the day. Highs will peak at 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday: The start of the week will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with windy and colder conditions as high pressure pushes Canadian air back into the region. Expect highs of 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

As the weather continues to fluctuate, it is important to stay updated on the latest forecasts to be prepared for any changes or adverse conditions.