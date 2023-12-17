Unusual Winter Weather Hits North Carolina Mountains

Summary: Unordinary winter weather has arrived in the North Carolina mountains, transforming the region into a picturesque winter wonderland. As of 8:30 a.m., Blowing Rock was covered in a blanket of snow. The winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with snowfall ranging from 2 to 5 inches in higher elevation areas. Additionally, the mountains could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow this afternoon.

The North Carolina mountains are currently experiencing a unique sight as snowfall graces the region. Blowing Rock, in particular, resembles a scene from a storybook with its winter wonderland appearance. This unusual weather phenomena has prompted a winter weather advisory in the area, set to remain in effect until 4 p.m. today.

According to meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, who works at WRAL, the mountains have already seen significant snowfall, ranging between 2 to 5 inches in areas with higher elevation. This additional snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day, potentially adding another 1 to 3 inches to the existing accumulation.

While the picturesque views may be pleasing to the eyes, the situation may potentially lead to hazardous road conditions. WXII reports that heavier bursts of snow could stick to the roads, creating dangerous traveling conditions. Consequently, there is a higher likelihood of delays for mountain county schools today.

Moreover, residents of the North Carolina mountains should prepare for strong winds, with gusts reaching between 30 to 45 mph during the morning hours. This will contribute to even colder temperatures, with wind chill anticipated to drop into the 20s throughout the day. In some areas, it may even fall as low as the upper teens.

As the snowfall continues and the winter weather advisory remains in place, North Carolina residents in the mountains are advised to take necessary precautions and be aware of the potential hazards tied to the heavy snowfall, icy roads, and cold temperatures.