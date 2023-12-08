Winter Weather Advisory for North Carolina and Virginia Mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina and Virginia mountains, including Ashe and Watauga Counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County, Virginia. Strong winds have brought moisture into the mountains, resulting in widespread snow showers in southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. Although the intensity is decreasing, brisk winds will continue through the early evening.

Snow has accumulated on various surfaces, including the grass, ground, and rooftops. While a few snow showers may still linger, they are expected to taper off completely later in the day. Most areas have experienced significant drying since Wednesday morning. However, caution is advised as areas with wet roads tonight may become icy as temperatures fall into the 20s. Consequently, event cancellations are possible for Wednesday evening, and there may be further delays and closings of mountain county schools on Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulation has been relatively low, with most communities receiving less than an inch of snow. However, higher peaks with slopes facing the northwest can expect more significant snowfall, with a few areas possibly receiving totals as high as two to three inches.

In addition to snow, the region is also experiencing gusty winds of 30-40 mph. The wind chill temperatures are expected to remain in the twenties for most of the day, potentially dropping as low as the upper teens.

The mountain weather will remain blustery and cold throughout the night. However, conditions are expected to improve on Thursday with the arrival of sunshine, helping to mitigate any travel difficulties that may have arisen.

