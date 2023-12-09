Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for North Carolina and Virginia Mountains

Summary: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday for parts of the North Carolina and Virginia mountains. Strong winds have caused widespread snow showers in southwest Virginia and western North Carolina, with snow accumulating on surfaces like grass, ground, and rooftops. While most snow showers have diminished, some may linger throughout the day. As temperatures drop into the 20s, wet roads may become icy. Event cancellations and school delays are possible. Snowfall accumulation has been minimal, except for higher peaks facing northwest, which may see totals of up to three inches. Winds will remain brisk, gusting up to 40 mph, and the wind chill temperature will stay in the twenties, possibly dropping to the upper teens. The mountain weather will remain blustery and cold, but Thursday is expected to bring improved temperatures and travel conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the North Carolina and Virginia mountains, including Ashe and Watauga Counties in North Carolina, and Grayson County in Virginia. This advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Strong winds in the region have brought moisture into the mountains, resulting in widespread snow showers in southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. Snow has accumulated on various surfaces, including grass, ground, and rooftops. While the intensity of the snowfall is decreasing, brisk winds are expected to continue throughout the early evening.

Snow showers may persist during the day, although most areas have significantly dried out since Wednesday morning. However, caution should be exercised as wet roads may become icy as temperatures drop into the 20s. This could lead to event cancellations later in the day and potential delays and closings for mountain county schools on Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulation has been relatively low, with most communities seeing less than an inch. However, higher peaks with slopes facing the northwest can expect higher snow totals of up to three inches.

Gusty winds will continue, reaching speeds of 30-40 mph through Wednesday afternoon. The wind chill temperature will remain in the twenties for most of the day, possibly falling as low as the upper teens.

Despite the blustery and cold conditions expected tonight, Thursday will bring sunshine, resulting in improved temperatures and travel conditions in the mountains.