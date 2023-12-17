Winter Weather to Impact Area on Thursday

Snowfall is expected to impact the area Thursday morning, with most of the snow arriving as showers until around 1:00 p.m. Afterwards, it will transition into light flurries. Accumulation is projected to be between a half inch to an inch of coating.

Motorists are advised to allocate additional time for their journeys and exercise caution on the roads as there may be isolated slippery spots in the morning.

Later in the day, the snowfall will gradually diminish, leaving behind a cloudy and chilly night.

Looking ahead, a more significant storm system is forecasted for Sunday and Monday. While uncertainties remain, if the cold air can catch up to the rear of the rain before it dissipates, there is potential for the rain to change into snow Sunday night and early Monday. However, this outcome is not guaranteed and will be monitored closely to update the forecast accordingly.

To stay informed about the latest weather alerts and track the storm’s progression, you can utilize the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.