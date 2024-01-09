Internet Sensation Baba Jackson Impresses Snoop Dogg with Viral Dance

Summary: A viral video of 19-year-old dancer Yuvraj Singh, popularly known as Baba Jackson, has caught the attention of American rapper Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg shared the video on Instagram, leading to millions of views and praise from fans for promoting Indian talent.

In a recent Instagram post, Snoop Dogg introduced his fans to the incredible dance moves of Baba Jackson. The 19-year-old dancer from Rajasthan has gained a huge following on social media, thanks to his talent and love for the legendary Michael Jackson.

The particular video shared Snoop Dogg showcased Baba Jackson performing the ‘galaxy walk’, a dance step inspired Michael Jackson’s famous ‘moonwalk’. The video quickly went viral, amassing over 14 million views on Instagram.

Fans were ecstatic to see Baba Jackson being recognized an international artist like Snoop Dogg. Many comments expressed gratitude towards Snoop Dogg for promoting Indian talent and showcasing Baba Jackson’s skills to a wider audience.

Baba Jackson rose to fame after participating in India’s Best Dancer, a popular dance-based reality show. In an interview at the India Today Conclave 2023, he shared that he honed his dance skills practicing in front of his shadow, as mirrors were not readily available to him.

His impressive dance clips on Instagram have garnered millions of views and even caught the attention of Bollywood actors such as Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, with whom he has collaborated for various videos.

The internet has been abuzz with excitement over Baba Jackson’s rise to stardom and the recognition he has received from Snoop Dogg. It is a testament to the power of social media in connecting artists from different parts of the world and showcasing their talent to a global audience.