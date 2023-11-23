Snoop Dogg Announces New Smokeless Venture with Solo Stove

Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper and cannabis enthusiast, recently made waves on social media when he shared a photo of himself holding a joint. While this is nothing out of the ordinary for the “Smoke” artist, it caught people’s attention because he appeared to announce that he was giving up smoking. However, it turns out that there’s more to the story.

In a video spot released on Monday, Snoop clarified that his announcement was actually a teaser for his new brand partnership with Solo Stove, a company that specializes in making smokeless fire pits. With a reflective tone, he stated, “I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire – they take out the smoke. Clever.”

The video spot showcases Snoop sitting on a patio in front of a Solo Stove mini bonfire, giggling as he roasts marshmallows on the stove. The tagline “Go smokeless” appears on screen, emphasizing the message behind the partnership. As a tribute to this collaboration, Solo Stove has unveiled a special edition Snoop Stove, featuring Snoop’s initials and dog footprints, which comes bundled with a “Going Smokeless” sticker pack and a trendy bucket hat.

Despite the initial confusion, Snoop Dogg has been encouraging others, like rapper Meek Mill, to give up smoking. He tweeted, “Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking… ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half.”

Snoop Dogg’s partnership with Solo Stove not only highlights his entrepreneurial spirit, but also emphasizes the importance of finding innovative solutions to create enjoyable and smokeless experiences. As a cultural icon, Snoop continues to evolve and surprise his fans with his unique ventures beyond the world of music and into unexpected collaborations.

FAQ

What is Solo Stove?

Solo Stove is a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing smokeless fire pits. Their products utilize innovative technologies to minimize smoke production while providing a cozy and efficient fire experience.

What is Snoop Stove?

Snoop Stove is a limited edition fire pit created in collaboration between Solo Stove and Snoop Dogg. It features Snoop’s initials and dog footprints, representing the iconic rapper’s involvement in the partnership.

Why did Snoop Dogg announce that he was giving up smoking?

Snoop Dogg’s initial announcement about giving up smoking was actually a clever teaser for his partnership with Solo Stove. In the video spot, he explains that he is going smokeless and endorsing the innovative smokeless fire pits offered Solo Stove.

What is the message behind the Solo Stove partnership?

The partnership between Snoop Dogg and Solo Stove emphasizes the importance of finding smokeless alternatives for enjoyable fire experiences. By showcasing the benefits of Solo Stove’s innovative technology, Snoop encourages others to consider smokeless options and embrace a more comfortable and convenient fire experience.