Colin Jost and Michael Che Roast Politics and Pop Culture on SNL’s “Weekend Update”

Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to the “Weekend Update” desk on Saturday Night Live with their signature comedic jabs at politics and pop culture. Jost kicked off the segment mocking U.S. President Joe Biden’s “strong warning about anyone thinking about attacking Israel.” To emphasize Biden’s repeated use of the word “Don’t,” a montage of the President saying the word played out, leading Jost to compare him to the character Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, who only communicates repeating his name.

Jost didn’t stop there, as he continued to roast Biden joking that “Don’t” was also what the President says to his dog before it bites another Secret Service agent. The comedian then shifted gears to address Biden’s comment that the recent Hamas attack was equivalent to fifteen 9/11s. Jost humorously pointed out that using 9/11 as a scale of comparison is not the most calming approach, comparing it to a doctor prescribing Ambien and saying it will make you sleepier than 20 Bill Cosbys.

Later in the show, Jost took aim at Netflix’s plan to open brick-and-mortar stores, comparing it to a “serial killer walking around in the skin of its victims.” These humorous jabs are a staple of SNL’s “Weekend Update” and bring levity to current events.

Overall, Colin Jost and Michael Che brought their comedic prowess to “Weekend Update,” taking on political figures like Joe Biden and touching on controversial subjects like Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations. Their nuanced brand of humor keeps audiences laughing and thinking about the intersection of politics and pop culture.

