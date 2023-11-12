New Sketch on “Saturday Night Live” Garners Attention for Britney Spears’ Memoir

In a recent sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” the show poked fun at Britney Spears’ memoir and drew attention for a controversial joke. The sketch featured actors auditioning to voice the audiobook of Spears’ memoir, and one line in particular grabbed the viewers’ attention. Instead of using an actual excerpt from the book, the sketch included a joke that had gone viral on social media.

The now-infamous line, “Okay, I’m ready, put it in,” followed the response, “It is already in. My world collapsed,” was first posted a user on a popular social media platform. However, it was later discovered that the line was not from Spears’ memoir but was rather a fan joke based on a reference from the TV show “Sex and the City.”

The sketch on SNL sparked controversy, with some questioning whether the writers genuinely thought it was a real part of the memoir or if they simply ripped off the joke without proper credit. NBC representatives have not provided any comments regarding the matter.

The user who initially posted the joke, known as Brian, has since defended himself, stating that it was meant as a lighthearted fan joke and not intended to be taken seriously. Many users on social media have come to Brian’s defense, suggesting that he should be credited as a writer for the sketch.

In the midst of the controversy, genuine excerpts from Spears’ memoir have been circulating online, drawing significant attention from fans and the media. Clips of actor Michelle Williams narrating parts of the book, including a moment where Spears recalls a conversation with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, have gone viral.

While the SNL sketch may have drawn criticism for its use of a fake excerpt, it has certainly sparked conversations about the widespread interest in Spears’ memoir and the impact of social media jokes on television comedy.