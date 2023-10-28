SNL Season 49 Hosted Nate Bargatze: How to Watch and What to Expect

The highly anticipated Saturday Night Live Season 49 continues this week with a brand-new episode hosted the hilarious comedian Nate Bargatze. The episode will air on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, and it promises to be a night filled with laughter and entertainment.

Instead of directly quoting from the original article, we can provide some details of the episode, giving readers a sense of what to expect from Nate Bargatze’s hosting gig. With his unique brand of observational comedy, Bargatze is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the SNL stage. Accompanying him will be the popular rock band Foo Fighters, who will undoubtedly deliver an electrifying musical performance.

Now, let’s talk about how you can watch this exciting episode of SNL. If you are a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, there are several streaming services that offer live streams of SNL. DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV both provide free trials and are excellent options to catch the show without cable.

DirecTV Stream offers a comprehensive package that includes CBS, NBC, and FOX, along with over 65 other channels in its base package. It is renowned for its live sports coverage and diverse on-demand content. The subscription starts at $64.99 per month with the option to customize your package.

On the other hand, Fubo TV is known as the ultimate streaming service for cord-cutters. With over 100 channels, including ABC and the ESPN family, and a generous offering of on-demand content, it is a top choice for sports enthusiasts. Fubo TV starts at $74.99 per month and also offers additional add-on options.

If you miss the live broadcast or want to binge-watch SNL episodes, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream both offer on-demand options. Additionally, you can watch the episode the day after on Peacock, which is available for a free trial.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a night of laughter and music as Nate Bargatze takes the stage on SNL Season 49. Don’t miss out on this exciting episode and be sure to check out the various streaming options to watch it without cable.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Nate Bargatze be the guest host on ‘SNL’?

Nate Bargatze will be the guest host on “Saturday Night Live Season 49” on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. EDT.

What channel is NBC?

To find the NBC channel in your area, use the channel finder on your provider’s website. Some popular providers include Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

How can I watch Nate Bargatze host ‘SNL’ online on demand?

If you missed the live broadcast or want to catch up on old episodes, you can watch Nate Bargatze host “SNL” on-demand using streaming services like Fubo TV (free trial) or DIRECTV Stream (free trial). The episodes are also available the day after on Peacock (free trial).

