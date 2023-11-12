SNL’s Hilarious Audiobook Audition Sketch: A Star-Studded Affair!

In a recent Saturday Night Live sketch, the talented Chloe Fineman stole the show with her impressive impersonations. The sketch revolved around the auditions for the audiobook version of Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me.” While Michelle Williams eventually got the coveted role, SNL took the opportunity to showcase a wide range of celebrity impersonations vying for the gig.

Fineman kicked off the skit with a spot-on portrayal of Britney Spears herself, capturing the pop icon’s essence flawlessly. Throughout the sketch, she effortlessly transformed into other prominent figures, including the talented Natasha Lyonne, the captivating Julia Fox, and the ever-charming Timothée Chalamet. Each impersonation brought a unique twist to the auditions, leaving the audience in stitches.

But the fun didn’t stop there. The sketch featured an array of other celebrities hoping to land the audiobook gig. Heidi Gardner hilariously embodied Allison Janney’s notable presence, while Chalamet stepped in to impersonate Martin Scorcese, adding an unexpected humorous touch.

Moving on, Sarah Sherman flawlessly channeled the wit and charm of John Mulaney, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Bowen Yang brought his comedic prowess to the table with his portrayal of the B52s’ Fred Schneider, delivering memorable moments that left the audience wanting more.

Not to be outdone, Ego Nwodim lent her talents to the sketch portraying Jada Pinkett Smith, who surprised everyone reading a few lines from her own memoir, “Worthy.” The unexpected twist generated laughter and applause from the audience, highlighting Nwodim’s comedic timing.

Despite Bill Hader’s absence, Michael Longfellow stepped up to the plate and convincingly impersonated the beloved comedian. His portrayal brought an extra layer of hilarity to an already entertaining skit.

SNL’s audiobook audition sketch was a star-studded affair, showcasing the incredible talent of its cast members and their ability to embody some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The memorable impersonations and unexpected twists made for a truly hilarious and enjoyable experience, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what SNL has in store next.

Q: Who impersonated Britney Spears in the SNL sketch?

A: Chloe Fineman delivered a spot-on impersonation of Britney Spears in the skit.

Q: Which other celebrities were impersonated in the audition sketch?

A: The sketch featured impersonations of Natasha Lyonne, Julia Fox, Timothée Chalamet, Allison Janney, Martin Scorcese, John Mulaney, Fred Schneider, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Bill Hader (played Michael Longfellow).