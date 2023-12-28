Celebrating Over 30 Years of Sniper Movies: Streaming Options for Fans

Summary: After more than three decades, the Sniper movie franchise continues to captivate audiences. With a total of 10 entries in the series, fans have plenty of action-packed adventures to choose from. While not all of the films are available on Netflix, there are still several options for streaming the Sniper movies.

If you’re looking to watch the Sniper movies in order of release, start with the original 1993 feature aptly titled “Sniper.” This thrilling film stars Tom Berenger and Billy Zane as partners on a mission to assassinate a Panamanian general. The franchise continues with “Sniper 2” and “Sniper 3,” both featuring Berenger as Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett.

In 2011, the franchise was rebooted with Chad Michael Collins taking on the role of Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett, Thomas Beckett’s son. To fully immerse yourself in the Beckett family’s story, watch “Sniper: Legacy,” where Brandon Beckett attempts to track down his father’s alleged killer.

While you won’t find all of the Sniper movies on Netflix, the streaming platform does offer a selection of thrilling films from the franchise. Currently, you can stream “Sniper: Ultimate Kill,” “Sniper: Assassin’s End,” “Sniper: Ghost Shooter,” “Sniper: Rogue Mission,” and “Sniper: G.R.I.T.” on Netflix. These final five films provide an action-packed binge-watching experience.

If you’re eager to watch the entire series and prefer to watch them in order, you’ll need to explore other streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video offers “Sniper,” “Sniper 2,” “Sniper 3,” “Sniper: Reloaded,” and “Sniper: Legacy” for rent or purchase. Additionally, “Sniper: Ultimate Kill” is available for free streaming on Prime.

Whether you choose to follow the Beckett family’s journey or simply enjoy the intense sniper action, the Sniper movie franchise offers an abundance of thrilling entertainment. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and immerse yourself in the gripping world of snipers with these streaming options.