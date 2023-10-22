New Initiative in Noida: Traffic Mitra to Improve Traffic Situation

The Noida Police have launched a new initiative called “traffic mitra” to address the traffic situation in the city. This project invites volunteers from all sectors and villages to share real-time updates on traffic conditions in Noida. These volunteers can be residents, shopkeepers, or anyone willing to contribute to the improvement of traffic management.

To facilitate this process, the police have created a WhatsApp group where people can share information about traffic jams and potholes. The traffic police aim to take swift action based on the updates provided these volunteers. The department has already added around 100 traffic mitras to the group, and they plan to create a WhatsApp channel for sharing updates as well.

The role of traffic volunteers is not limited to reporting traffic conditions. They will also play a crucial part in creating awareness about road safety rules and regulations. By encouraging adherence to traffic rules, wearing helmets and seatbelts, and discouraging reckless driving, they can contribute to reducing accidents and ensuring safer roads.

Moreover, these volunteers can assist the police in managing traffic flow at busy intersections, particularly during peak hours. This will help in reducing travel times and fuel consumption. Additionally, this initiative promotes community engagement and encourages citizens to actively participate in improving the city.

In recent times, the district has witnessed a significant number of road accidents, with a high death toll and numerous injuries. By involving the community in traffic management, the authorities hope to bring these numbers down and enhance road safety.

Source: Noida Police Department