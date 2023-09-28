Snap Inc. Announces Layoffs in AR Division Amid Financial Struggles

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, is facing ongoing financial difficulties, resulting in another round of layoffs. Approximately 170 team members will be let go as Snap shifts its focus within its augmented reality (AR) division. The layoffs specifically target the AR Enterprise Services (ARES) team, which will be dissolved just six months after its introduction.

The decision to shut down ARES is attributed to the emergence of generative AI technology. This advancement has made it more cost-effective for brands to explore AR without the need for Snap’s specialized services. The company struggled to differentiate its offering in this evolving landscape.

The company’s revenue performance has also impacted personnel decisions. Snap’s stock experienced a dip in July after forecasting losses in the third quarter of 2023. This has necessitated the layoffs as the company aims to address financial challenges.

Despite these setbacks, augmented reality remains an important focus for Snap. CEO Evan Spiegel emphasized that AR continues to play a significant role in the platform’s future. He disclosed that 250 million users currently engage with Snapchat’s AR features. Furthermore, a recent update to the company’s monetization structure has enabled higher earnings for creators of popular Snapchat lenses.

While discontinuing ARES, Snap remains committed to supporting its CameraKit partners and the millions of users who enjoy AR experiences powered their platform. The company also identified new opportunities to expand its Sponsored AR business on Snapchat, providing unique and immersive experiences for advertisers.

Despite having a user base of 397 million, Snap is still struggling to achieve profitability. The company’s financial challenges highlight the need for strategic adjustments and cost-saving measures to ensure a sustainable future.

