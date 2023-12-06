Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal Shooting via Snapchat

Summary: A 22-year-old woman, Luz Rodriguez Pizano, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in relation to a North Side apartment shooting earlier this year. Pizano allegedly orchestrated the murder of Marcel Greenwood through a deal gone wrong on Snapchat. Police connected her to the crime after discovering evidence of communication between Pizano and the victim on his cellphone found at the crime scene. Pizano has also been implicated in another robbery where a victim was lured using Snapchat. More arrests may be forthcoming, according to the police.

In a surprising turn of events, authorities have arrested a young woman in connection with a fatal shooting that took place earlier this year. Luz Rodriguez Pizano, aged 22, is facing a capital murder charge for allegedly orchestrating the murder of Marcel Greenwood. The events leading to her arrest unfolded through a series of Snapchat exchanges.

During the investigation, police discovered crucial evidence on Greenwood’s cellphone, which linked him to Pizano. The digital trail revealed conversations and interactions suggesting their involvement in illicit activities, primarily related to drug transactions. Allegedly, Pizano and Greenwood used Snapchat to exchange numbers, subsequently utilizing their phones for communication.

Pizano initially denied any involvement in Greenwood’s murder but confessed when confronted with the evidence obtained from the victim’s cellphone. She admitted to using social media platforms, like Snapchat, to set up men for drug purchases. Pizano claimed she was not benefiting financially from these transactions and had no prior knowledge of the murder. She further asserted that she would have contacted the authorities had she been aware of the gunshots.

Shockingly, Pizano’s activities did not appear limited to Greenwood’s murder. The investigation revealed her alleged involvement in a separate Snapchat-related robbery, where an unsuspecting victim was lured and robbed at gunpoint associates of Pizano.

While Pizano remains in custody with a bond set at $600,000, the police believe that additional arrests may follow. Greenwood’s grieving family, who described him as an “independent and caring” son, have found some comfort in the progress of the investigation, as authorities continue to work towards justice for their beloved family member.