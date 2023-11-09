Exploring Opportunities for Women in Engineering and Tech

In a recent interview at PI LIVE Europe, Ruth Arber, Head of Fashion, Retail & Travel at Snap Inc, shed light on the challenges and limited opportunities faced women in engineering and tech roles. Arber emphasized the need for the industry to address these issues and create a more inclusive environment for women and minority groups.

One of the key points raised Arber was the lack of representation and access to opportunities for underrepresented women in engineering and tech. She highlighted the importance of providing role models and inspiration for young women entering the industry. Arber credited the presence of essential female role models as crucial for empowering the next generation.

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, is actively working towards solving these challenges. Arber discussed the efforts undertaken Snap to encourage diversity and inclusivity within the organization. However, she also stressed the importance of collective action from the industry as a whole. Arber believes that coming together, industry leaders can collectively address the barriers faced women and minority groups.

This interview serves as a reminder of the ongoing gender disparity in engineering and tech and the need for concerted efforts to bridge this gap. By providing more opportunities and support for underrepresented groups, the industry can truly thrive and benefit from diverse perspectives and experiences.

