Rajni Jacques: A Fashion Editor’s Journey into the Digital Era

Rajni Jacques, a former fashion editor turned digital media consultant, shares her career pivot story and passion for embracing the digital revolution in fashion and beauty.

Jacques started her career in traditional print media, working her way up the ranks at magazines such as Glamour, Nylon, and Vibe. However, the emergence of Big Tech and the democratization of fashion through digital platforms caught her attention. Instead of being intimidated the new landscape, Jacques saw it as an opportunity to explore her creative side without limitations.

She made the move into digital media as a consultant and eventually joined Snapchat as the head of fashion and beauty. Jacques is particularly excited about the possibilities of Augmented Reality (A.R.) on the platform. Snapchat allows users to try on makeup or clothing virtually before making a purchase, revolutionizing the way fashion and beauty brands engage with their community.

When it comes to her personal style, Jacques describes herself as calm, cool, and collected. She finds inspiration everywhere, from the streets of Brooklyn to the seventies style of Diana Ross. Her go-to outfit includes denim jeans paired with a bodysuit or t-shirt and a blazer. Jacques gravitates towards brands with strong storytelling and context, such as Khaite, Brandon Blackwood, Telfar, Studio 189, and Christopher John Rogers.

Through her journey into the digital era, Jacques has embraced her personal style and the limitless potential of digital platforms like Snapchat. She encourages others to be confident in their fashion choices and to support small designers who have unique points of view. As the fashion industry continues to evolve, Jacques believes this is just the beginning of exciting advancements in technology and fashion.

(Definitions: Traditional print media refers to magazines produced in physical form and distributed to readers. Big Tech refers to large technology companies that have a significant impact on various industries. Augmented Reality (A.R.) is a technology that overlays digital elements onto the real world, enhancing the user’s experience.)

Sources: Marie Claire Newsletter “How Rajni Jacques Reinvented Her Career Leaning Into the Digital Era”