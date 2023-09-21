Snap Inc’s Snapchat+ Experiences Strong Growth with Over 5 Million Subscribers

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, has seen significant success with its paid service, Snapchat+. Since its launch in June 2022, Snapchat+ has attracted over 5 million subscribers who are willing to pay $3.99 per month for early access to premium features. This strategic shift towards monetization has proven effective, with subscription numbers surging from 3 million in April.

Snapchat+ offers a range of exclusive features to its subscribers, including custom wallpapers for chats, the ability to pin conversations for easy access, and early access to Snap’s AI chatbot. One of the standout features is the AI-powered selfie generator, which has sparked a lot of interest among users. According to Jack Brody, Snap’s VP of Product, users are willing to pay for early access to these experimental features, further driving the subscription’s success.

The strong growth of Snapchat+ is expected to generate approximately $240 million in annual revenue. While this may be a small fraction of Snap’s total revenue from the previous year, it helps offset investments in AI-based tools and other innovative features. CEO Evan Spiegel has set a “medium-term goal” of reaching 10 million subscribers, indicating that Snap has ambitious plans for further expansion.

Snapchat+’s success comes at a time when social media companies are exploring various paid models to diversify their revenue streams. Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced Meta Verified, a paid membership program for creators. Elon Musk has also suggested the possibility of a universal membership fee for his platform, X. In this landscape, Snapchat’s subscription offering stands out as a notable success story.

In terms of financial performance, Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.07 billion, slightly exceeding expectations despite a 4% year-over-year decline. The company also reported a narrower loss per share compared to consensus estimates. Despite this positive news, SNAP shares traded lower 3.65% at $8.70 on the last check Thursday.

Overall, Snap Inc’s Snapchat+ has experienced strong growth, attracting over 5 million subscribers with its paid service. The introduction of exclusive features and the AI-powered selfie generator have contributed to its success. This subscription offering highlights Snap’s commitment to monetization and diversifying its revenue streams in an evolving social media landscape.

Definitions:

– Snapchat+: A paid service offered Snap Inc that provides subscribers with early access to premium features, including an AI-powered selfie generator, for a monthly fee of $3.99.

– AI-powered selfie generator: A feature that uses artificial intelligence to generate unique and personalized selfies for users.

Sources: Bloomberg, Benzinga