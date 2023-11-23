New Leak Suggests Samsung Phones May Soon Have Snapchat Camera Shortcut on Lockscreen

Snapchat, the popular instant messaging app beloved Gen Z users, may soon have a lockscreen shortcut on Samsung phones, according to a recent leak. While Samsung phones already allow users to add shortcuts to apps on the lockscreen, this new feature would enable users to launch the Snapchat camera directly from the lockscreen without unlocking the phone.

An APK teardown of the Snapchat v12.62.0.36 Beta revealed strings of code indicating that Samsung phones could soon support this feature. The code suggests that users will be able to set the Snapchat camera as a lockscreen shortcut and quickly take a Snap swiping from the icon. However, it’s worth noting that anyone with access to the phone will also be able to access the camera using this feature.

This leak follows the recent integration of a Snapchat lockscreen shortcut on OnePlus devices with the Android 14 update on the OnePlus 11. With Samsung targeting the Gen Z crowd, it seems plausible that the company would follow suit and offer a similar feature on its smartphones.

While there is no official confirmation from either Snapchat or Samsung regarding this lockscreen shortcut, the similarity of the code to Snapchat’s existing lockscreen shortcut functionality on OnePlus and OPPO devices suggests that the feature may function in a similar manner.

In addition, rumors have been circulating that Samsung plans to include an Instagram lockscreen shortcut on its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. If true, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that a Snapchat lockscreen shortcut may also be announced alongside it.

As is often the case with leaked features, there’s always a possibility that these predicted features may not make it to a public release. However, for Gen Z users who are avid Snapchat fans, having a lockscreen shortcut to the Snapchat camera would undoubtedly enhance their user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a lockscreen shortcut?

A: A lockscreen shortcut is a feature that allows users to access specific apps or functionalities directly from their phone’s lockscreen without having to unlock the device.

Q: Can anyone access the Snapchat camera through the lockscreen shortcut?

A: Yes, anyone who has access to the phone can use the lockscreen shortcut to access the Snapchat camera. It’s important to consider privacy implications before enabling this feature.

Q: Will Samsung phones have a lockscreen shortcut for Instagram as well?

A: There have been rumors suggesting that Samsung plans to include a lockscreen shortcut for Instagram on its Galaxy S24 series. While this has not been confirmed, it’s possible that Samsung may announce both an Instagram and Snapchat lockscreen shortcut simultaneously.