The UK regulatory body, the Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has issued a warning against Snapchat’s AI chatbot, My AI, amid concerns regarding the privacy of children. The ICO has stated that Snapchat failed to adequately assess the privacy risks of the chatbot before its official launch.

The warning from the ICO does not imply that any breaches have occurred, but if appropriate action is not taken, the regulatory body may consider blocking the chatbot in the UK. Of particular concern to the ICO is the privacy of children aged 13 to 17, who fall under the Children’s Design Code, a set of data protection rules implemented in 2021.

Snapchat introduced My AI in February as a generative AI-powered chatbot exclusively for premium subscribers. The chatbot was intended to act as a virtual friend, answering questions and providing advice. However, after an initial testing phase, the chatbot was made available to all Snapchat users, including those who are underage.

Controversy surrounding My AI arose due to some instances of inappropriate advice being given the chatbot, despite Snapchat’s claims of strict moderation and safeguarding features. One example cited was the chatbot suggesting ways for a 15-year-old user to hide the smell of alcohol.

In response to the ICO’s warning, Snapchat has emphasized its commitment to protecting user privacy and stated that it is reviewing the regulator’s decision. The company has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the ICO to ensure its risk assessment procedures align with regulatory standards.

In summary, the UK’s Commissioner’s Office has issued a warning regarding Snapchat’s AI chatbot, citing concerns over children’s privacy. While no breaches have been found, failure to address the privacy risks may lead to the chatbot being blocked in the UK. Snapchat has responded stating its dedication to user privacy and its intention to work with the ICO to address their concerns.

Definitions:

1. AI chatbot – A chatbot powered artificial intelligence, capable of engaging in conversations and providing automated responses.

2. Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – The UK regulatory body responsible for enforcing information rights and data protection.

3. Children’s Design Code – Data protection rules implemented in 2021 to safeguard the privacy and rights of children.

