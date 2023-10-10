UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office Issues Warning to Snap Inc Over AI Chatbot Privacy Risks

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snap Inc and Snap Group Limited (Snap) regarding potential privacy risks associated with its generative AI chatbot, ‘My AI’. The notice highlights concerns over Snap’s failure to adequately assess the data protection risks posed the chatbot, particularly in relation to children.

The ICO’s investigation found that the risk assessment conducted Snap prior to the launch of ‘My AI’ did not sufficiently evaluate the privacy risks posed the generative AI technology. As a result, the regulator has warned that if a final enforcement notice is adopted, Snap may be required to cease processing data related to ‘My AI’, effectively suspending the chatbot for its UK customers until adequate risk assessments are carried out.

It is important to note that these findings are preliminary and do not conclusively determine any breach of data protection laws. The ICO intends to consider any representations made Snap before making a final decision on the matter.

So, what exactly is ‘My AI’? It is a chatbot developed Snap, utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. Introduced earlier this year, the chatbot offers various functionalities such as answering trivia questions and providing users with advice. Snap states that all interactions with the chatbot are stored unless the user requests the data to be deleted. Additionally, if users have shared their location with Snapchat, this information may also be associated with the chatbot.

The ICO’s scrutiny of ‘My AI’ highlights the growing importance of privacy assessments for AI-powered applications. As AI technology continues to advance, it is crucial for companies to thoroughly evaluate the potential data protection risks and implement necessary measures to safeguard user privacy, particularly when it comes to vulnerable groups such as children.

