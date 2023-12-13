Snapchat Unveils Year-End Recap Feature

Snapchat is introducing its annual year-end recap feature, offering users a chance to reflect on their Snaps from throughout the year. The recap, which will be available in the Memories section of the app, categorizes Snaps into various themes such as “Beach, Please” for ocean or lake-related content, or “Felt Cute, Will Delete Later” for selfies taken throughout the year.

In addition to the recap feature, Snapchat is sharing insights into users’ activities on the platform. The top five places captured in Snaps this year were the Dubai Mall, Magic Kingdom Park, the Eiffel Tower, Times Square, and Fenway Park. Snapchat also revealed trending moments, including Valentine’s Day, Back-to-School season, Halloween, and spring fashion. The top Lenses of the year included Baby Cheeks, Anime AI, AI Universe, Sibling, and Goofy Gaze.

End-of-year recaps have gained popularity following the success of platforms like Spotify with their annual Wrapped experience. This trend has prompted other platforms including Apple Music, YouTube, and Reddit to launch similar year-end recap features this month.

Snapchat’s year-end recap will be gradually rolled out starting tomorrow, on December 13. Users can choose to share their recaps with others or save them to watch at a later time. As the rollout may not be instantaneous, it might take a little time for some users to access their recaps.

Reflecting on the highlights of the year and sharing them with friends has become a cherished tradition in the online world. Snapchat’s recap feature adds to the growing list of platforms that offer users a chance to relive their most memorable moments before embarking on the new year.