Snapchat Users Express Frustration with New Bitmoji Update

Snapchat users are once again expressing frustration with an update to the social media platform, specifically regarding the popular feature of Bitmoji avatars. Last week, Bitmoji underwent a makeover as part of Snapchat’s efforts to bring the avatars further into 3D. While the company claimed the update would improve characteristics like hair texture, face shading, and body proportions, users have found the new avatars to have unnaturally long arms and more angular faces, leading to widespread discontent.

Many users took to social media to voice their displeasure with the new Bitmoji update. One user expressed shock and dismay, declaring that their Bitmoji had become “horrifying and unsettling.” Another user posted a before and after comparison of their Bitmoji, exclaiming, “WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED TO MY BITMOJI??????” Some users even stated that they no longer identify with their Bitmoji avatars due to the drastic changes.

However, not all users are bothered the update. Some have praised the new Bitmoji, calling them “cute af.” It is common for social media platform updates to elicit a sense of nostalgia among users, longing for the previous versions of popular features. On TikTok, a video showcasing the old 2D Bitmojis has garnered millions of views and likes, with users expressing their desire to revert to the previous avatar style.

It is worth noting that Bitmoji has emerged as an integral part of the Snapchat user experience since its integration into the platform in 2016. The avatars are considered a representation of self on Snapchat, adding a personal touch to interactions. As a result, any changes to the Bitmoji feature tend to evoke strong reactions from users.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]