Snapchat Shifts Focus from AR Tools to AR Ads

Snapchat has decided to prioritize its efforts in transforming augmented reality (AR) into a profitable ads business rather than developing AR tools for businesses. While some retail advertisers have been enthusiastic about using Snapchat’s AR ads, they are not yet a mandatory choice for all industries. Ad executives interviewed for this article expressed varying degrees of enthusiasm for Snapchat’s AR capabilities. Brittany Eber, CEO of marketing agency Block & Tam, suggested that while Snapchat’s AR capabilities are still evolving, AR advertising can be a powerful tool for engaging audiences in an interactive and immersive manner.

According to a Snapchat spokesperson, the company works with major brands such as Disney, Tiffany & Co, and Rimmel to create engaging AR experiences that deliver business results. Snapchat’s AR lenses have been successful in driving user engagement and conversions for advertisers. For example, a lens used in a Specsavers campaign resulted in a 5.42% share rate and generated an average playtime of 28.78 seconds. Fossil, a lifestyle accessories brand, achieved over 60,900 lens shares and recorded 219 purchases at a conversion rate of 1.45% through Snapchat’s AR technology.

However, the adoption of AR advertising depends on the budget and goals of each advertiser. Less established advertisers may face budget challenges in implementing AR activations, despite the potential competitive advantages that AR can bring. Bettina Traurig, Head of Paid Social at Performics @ Zenith UK, emphasized the importance of working with clients to ensure that AR investments deliver effective outcomes. Traurig also mentioned that the accessibility of AR has improved due to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which have reduced costs and simplified the process.

While Snapchat was an early mover in AR technology, advertising executives still perceive AR as an experimental and challenging ad format. Advertisers are still trying to understand the value of AR beyond entertainment. The attention has shifted more recently to artificial intelligence, and the forthcoming launch of Apple’s VisionPro augmented reality headset may renew interest in AR.

Snapchat is likely reevaluating its AR strategy and developing a new pitch to appeal to advertisers. Previously, Snapchat positioned AR as a full-funnel play capable of driving conversions as well as awareness. An AR one-pager shared with Digiday a year ago highlighted the potential of AR advertising, stating that it could drive a $3 return on ad spend, which is higher than other digital advertising formats.

Sources:

– Digiday (article)