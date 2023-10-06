The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has voiced concerns over Snapchat’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, stating that the company failed to properly assess its risk to children. The ICO’s provisional findings indicate that if confirmed, Snapchat may be required to discontinue offering the chatbot in the UK. This crackdown on large language models like ChatGPT and Google Bard is the most significant action taken in the country so far.

John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, expressed concern about AI companies rushing to launch products without conducting thorough assessments. He stressed the importance of compliance and highlighted that current data protection laws apply to these new technologies. Edwards warned that AI companies cannot operate in a “Wild West” environment.

Snapchat has faced criticism over its My AI bot, which is based on ChatGPT technology but includes additional safeguards for children. The company has been accused of misleading users about its data collection practices and promoting unsafe diets through the bot. Additionally, unlike ChatGPT, Snapchat’s chatbot also inserts advertisements into conversations.

The ICO’s investigation found that Snapchat’s risk assessment before launching My AI did not adequately evaluate the data protection risks, especially for children between the ages of 13 and 17. The regulator acknowledges that the assessment of data protection risk is crucial, particularly when innovative technology and the processing of personal data are involved.

Snapchat has stated that it will collaborate with the ICO and is reviewing the provisional decision. The company emphasizes its commitment to user privacy and assures that My AI went through a comprehensive legal and privacy review before becoming publicly available.

The ICO has previously issued warnings about generative AI services like ChatGPT, cautioning that individuals using such technology, even office workers drafting emails, must be mindful of data protection laws and avoid using personal data without consent.

As AI companies continue to innovate and develop new technologies, they should be aware of the regulatory framework and comply with data protection laws to ensure the privacy and safety of users’ personal information.

– Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO): The UK’s independent authority responsible for promoting and enforcing the principles of information rights and data privacy.

