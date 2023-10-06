The U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat, over concerns regarding privacy risks associated with its My AI chatbot. The ICO’s investigation suggests that Snap may not have properly identified and assessed privacy risks for children and other users prior to launching the chatbot. If a final notice is issued, it could lead to a halt in data processing related to My AI.

Information Commissioner John Edwards has expressed concerns about Snap’s alleged oversight, while Snap has defended its privacy protocols stating that My AI underwent a thorough legal and privacy review before being publicly released. The chatbot, powered OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT technology, was initially introduced to premium U.K. subscribers in February and later made available to all British users in April. It serves as a virtual friend within Snapchat and has contributed to Snap’s revenue growth through paid subscriptions.

Snap is currently reviewing the ICO’s decision and remains committed to safeguarding user privacy. The company’s shares traded lower 1.54% at $8.61 upon the release of this information.

In conclusion, the ICO’s preliminary enforcement notice raises concerns about potential privacy risks associated with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot. Whether Snap adequately identified and assessed these risks will determine the subsequent actions taken the ICO. As the investigation continues, Snap is focused on ensuring user privacy and evaluating the impact of the ICO’s decision.

Definitions:

– Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO): The U.K.’s independent authority responsible for enforcing information rights and upholding privacy concerns.

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence in machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as speech recognition and problem-solving.

– Chatbot: A computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users, often used in messaging applications to provide automated responses.

– Privacy Risk: The potential for a breach of privacy or unauthorized access to personal information.

– OpenAI Inc.: An artificial intelligence research organization and company that focuses on ensuring the safe and beneficial development of AI technology.

Sources:

– Bloomberg: Article on Snap Inc. receiving a preliminary enforcement notice from the ICO regarding its My AI chatbot.

– Benzinga: Article partially generated with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed Benzinga editors.