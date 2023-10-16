Snapchat Threatens Children’s Privacy

Snapchat, a once wildly popular application, continues to have a large user base, including many minors. Recent tools utilizing artificial intelligence have raised concerns about the safety of these underage users. According to Statista, approximately 20% of Snapchat users worldwide are teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. With such a significant percentage of children on the platform, it is crucial for Snapchat to provide them with secure tools.

In recent years, Snapchat has experienced substantial growth, with over 548 million users in 2022, representing a 123% increase compared to 2018. It is estimated that 2027, the app will have 673 million users. Considering these figures, around 109 million individuals under the age of 17 were using Snapchat in 2022.

It is worth noting that social media platforms, including Snapchat, require users to be at least 13 years old. However, according to Reuters, many children below this age still use the service, as age verification only relies on email verification.

The introduction of new features on Snapchat has caught the attention of British data regulatory authorities due to concerns about the potential privacy risks associated with the AI-powered chatbot, “My AI.” The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has expressed that if the American company does not adequately address their regulatory concerns, the “My AI” service, launched in April, could potentially be banned in the UK.

Snapchat has responded to these comments, assuring that they are committed to protecting user privacy and that they are currently analyzing the ICO’s decision.

“My AI” is a feature within the Snapchat application that allows users to create their own virtual assistant. This assistant utilizes artificial intelligence to answer user questions, provide advice on daily matters, and help with time management. However, some users have expressed concerns about privacy and data security, particularly regarding the use of the app children.

In conclusion, while Snapchat remains popular among various age groups, its significant number of underage users necessitates the provision of secure features and heightened privacy measures. Protecting the privacy of children using social media platforms is essential for maintaining their safety online.

