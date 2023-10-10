Snapchat and Nachter Collaborate to Offer Exclusive Lens

Snapchat and Nachter, a Spanish comedian and content creator, have joined forces to create a new exclusive Lens called Lens Listillo. Using Snapchat’s technology, Nachter will bring his new character to life and showcase it in his own show—a fun-loving teenager. With this new Lens, Snapchatters will have the opportunity to embody Nachter’s new character and have fun with their friends.

Snapchat serves as a platform to connect with your community through entertaining Lenses, great content, and communication with your best friends. This new character, exclusively available on Snapchat, will be enjoyed all users in Spain, positioning Snapchat as the go-to visual messaging platform and offering exclusive content that will further establish it as a content hub.

Nachter, the Spanish comedian and content creator, expresses his excitement about having a personalized Lens on Snapchat. He finds the idea of developing his new character based on his own inspiration highly appealing. He wants to explore Snapchat as a content platform and is enthusiastic about discovering the potential for content performance.

Pau Casas, Southern Europe Lead at Snapchat, confirms their delight in offering local content to their community through a Lens developed in collaboration with one of Spain’s funniest and most popular creators. Nachter’s comedic, straightforward, and engaging style aligns with Snapchat’s goal of providing new ways for people to express themselves and have fun using augmented reality.

The Lens is available on the public profile @Nachter or scanning the snapcode provided.

About Nachter:

Nacho Gil (Nachter) is an entrepreneur and content creator who has gained fame on social media with his hilarious parodies of stereotypical Hispanic families. His iconic characters, the Mother and the Middle Brother, are particularly renowned. Nachter began recording comedy videos in 2015, but it wasn’t until 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, that he quit his job and embarked on the adventure of social media. He now boasts over 10 million followers.

About Snap Inc.:

Snap is a technology company that believes the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve how people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress enabling people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The company’s three main products are Snapchat, a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR on Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

