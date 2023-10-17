Snapchat Introduces Content Embedding Feature and AI-Powered Surroundings

Snapchat has finally caught up with other social media platforms allowing users to embed Snapchat content into articles or websites. Previously, this feature was only available on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Users can now easily embed Snapchat videos and stories copying the respective codes.

To embed Snapchat content, users can follow a simple process similar to other platforms. Only certain types of content, such as Lenses, Spotlight videos, public Stories, and Profiles, can be embedded. To embed a Lens or content, users need to copy the link and open it in their computer browser or visit Snapchat.com. From there, they can tap the ’embed’ icon in the share sheet and copy the code.

In addition to this content embedding feature, Snapchat has introduced a new AI-powered feature that enhances the surroundings in snaps. This feature utilizes OpenAI technology and allows snaps to include more of the environment. However, the report states that this AI-powered feature is currently only available for Snapchat+ subscribers. Snapchat+ is the platform’s premium tier, which costs $3.99 per month and offers exclusive access to features before they become available to non-subscribers.

With these new additions, Snapchat is aiming to provide more versatility and user engagement. Users can now easily share Snapchat content on external platforms, and premium subscribers can enjoy advanced features and enhancements to their snaps.

