A Snapchat Video Captures Tragic Moments Leading to Fatal Car Crash

A Snapchat video captured the horrifying moments leading up to a fatal car crash in Manchester. The driver, Rohani Jillani, 25, filmed himself inhaling nitrous oxide balloons while driving at a speed of 98mph in a 40mph zone on Mancunian Way. The video showed Jillani going “ridiculously fast” with one hand on the wheel. Shortly after filming the video, Jillani passed out, causing his car to veer off the road and crash into a viaduct. The crash resulted in the death of 17-year-old Nadia Yusuf, who was a passenger in the car. Another passenger, Shafi Sufi, 20, survived but sustained serious injuries.

Jillani, who suffered a brain injury in the crash, could not recall the incident. He pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury dangerous driving and has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison. The Snapchat video provided evidence of Jillani’s excessive speed, with the car’s speedometer visible in the background.

During sentencing, Judge Alan Conrad KC expressed the devastating impact of Jillani’s actions, stating that Nadia Yusuf had lost her life due to his dangerous driving. He emphasized the grief and suffering experienced Nadia’s family and the lasting effects of the crash on Shafi Sufi, who required surgery and a hip replacement.

Nadia Yusuf’s family released a tribute in her honor, describing her as a student with a passion for helping others. She had aspirations of becoming a pediatrician and was beloved all who knew her. The family expressed hope that the justice system would bring some closure and start the healing process for their loss.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the potentially devastating consequences it can have on lives.

Sources: MEN, Greater Manchester Police / SWNS