Snapchat Emerges as Winner in Kanalbattle 2023

Snapchat emerged victorious in the Kanalbattle 2023 competition, organized the Marketing Association of Oslo (MFO) for the sixth consecutive year. The event saw ten different channel representatives compete for the top spot.

The competition aimed to showcase the participants’ skills in creating a launch pitch for “MFO ZOO,” a fictional zoo. The objectives were to generate awareness, establish preference, and drive sales of annual passes and early bird tickets.

Snapchat was declared the winner a unanimous decision from the jury. They commended the winning pitch for its attention to detail, future growth initiatives, insights, and innovation. The winning team demonstrated thorough audience analysis, effective segmentation, and realistic budgeting.

The jury, led Kari-Anne Tellefsen, included industry experts such as Mira Kahn, Joakim Sande, Mari-Anne Tellefsen, Cathrine Aarvold Hofland, and Herman Stormyr. The decision was based on a combination of audience votes from the venue and online streaming viewers, as well as the jury’s assessment.

The previous year’s winner, Snapchat, once again impressed the judges with their outstanding performance.

The Kanalbattle event drew a full house, with representatives from Clear Channel, TV 2, Team Tomorrow, Schibsted, P4, Moderne Media, Media Direct Norge, Aller Media, and Google in attendance.

The success of Snapchat’s pitch can be attributed to their meticulous planning, innovative ideas, and understanding of the target audience. Their approach showcased a strong focus on future growth opportunities while delivering realistic strategies and comprehensive analysis.

Sources:

– Marketing Association of Oslo (MFO)

– Isak Egge Brønseth, photographer