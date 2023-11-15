Amazon Partners with Snapchat to Enhance In-App Shopping Experience

Amazon has partnered with popular photo messaging app Snapchat to run shopping ads for select products, providing users with a seamless in-app shopping experience. Unlike traditional prompts that redirect users to a web browser, these shopping ads will enable users to shop and check out without leaving the Snapchat app.

The collaboration between Amazon and Snapchat marks a significant development in social media platforms’ e-commerce offerings. By integrating real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details, Amazon aims to streamline the shopping process and entice users to spend more time and money on the app. This move follows the footsteps of Instagram and TikTok, both of which have established in-app marketplaces to facilitate direct sales between businesses and users.

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, although declining to comment on the partnership, recognizes that this advertising deal could help address its struggle to grow its ad business at the same rate as its user base expansion. With 406 million daily active users as of September, Snapchat is no stranger to a large user base. However, the platform has faced challenges in translating this engagement into revenue growth. In a bid to compete with rivals like Instagram, Snapchat aims to enhance its in-app shopping experiences and capitalize on the increasing trend of social media advertising.

The Amazon spokesperson did not disclose the details of the partnership’s duration or the revenue-sharing agreement. Nonetheless, the announcement of this collaboration has resulted in a positive market response, with Snap’s shares rising 7% at market close on Tuesday.

With this newfound alliance, Amazon and Snapchat are poised to redefine the in-app shopping landscape. By granting users the ability to browse and purchase products effortlessly within the app, these companies are revolutionizing the way we interact with social media and engage with online shopping.

FAQ

What is Snapchat?

Snapchat is a popular photo messaging app that allows users to send temporary video or photo posts known as “stories” to their friends. These posts can be publicly or selectively viewed for 24 hours.

What are in-app shopping experiences?

In-app shopping experiences refer to the ability to browse and purchase products directly within a mobile application, eliminating the need to switch to a web browser or visit an external website.

What are the benefits of Amazon’s partnership with Snapchat?

The partnership between Amazon and Snapchat aims to enhance the in-app shopping experience providing real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details. This integration allows users to shop and check out without leaving the Snapchat app, promoting convenience and increasing user engagement.

How does this collaboration impact Snapchat’s ad business?

Snapchat has struggled to grow its ad business at the same rate as its user base expansion. By partnering with Amazon and introducing in-app shopping ads, Snapchat aims to boost its ad revenue and compete with other social media platforms that have successfully monetized their user base through e-commerce offerings.

How have investors responded to the Amazon announcement?

Following the announcement of the partnership, Snap’s shares experienced a 7% increase at market close on Tuesday, indicating a positive market response and investor confidence in the potential of this collaboration.