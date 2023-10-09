Snapchat Boosts Users and Advertisers with Interactive Halloween Series

Snapchat is launching a new interactive mystery series called Phantom House, just in time for Halloween. Unlike a typical show where users passively watch, this series allows Snapchat users to actively participate and help influencers solve mysteries. Users can use augmented reality filters and AI-generated selfie effects to assist the content creators. Phantom House is an experiment that combines film production, interactive gameplay, and new exciting features to engage and captivate users. The ultimate goal is to attract advertisers who can be involved in a fresh and innovative advertising mode.

The series revolves around three trapped influencers: Tony Talks, Sofie Dossi, and Ezee. They are tasked with solving puzzles, and Snapchat users can participate using Lenses, which use augmented reality to alter the reality seen through a user’s camera. To attract new users, artificial intelligence plays a crucial role, and Snapchat will soon launch Dreams themed around Phantom House. Dreams will transform selfies into unique images using generative AI.

Snapchat will distribute the series across all four tabs of its app. The Chat function will encourage user participation, Camera will offer special objectives, Stories will promote behind-the-scenes footage of the stars, and Spotlight will present a mysterious challenge scheduled for one of the series’ episodes.

The strategy is multi-channel, allowing brands to enter Phantom House through augmented reality experiences. Traditional advertisements will also be placed within the show. For example, Maybelline is activating a branded lens through Snapchat’s “First Lens” offering, prioritizing experience over others. Furthermore, Snapchat will unveil an out-of-home activation themed around Phantom House during the Advertising Week in New York, extending its reach beyond the digital world.

With Phantom House, Snapchat aims to drive user engagement, attract advertisers, and provide an immersive experience for its users during the Halloween season.

