New Snapchat Subscription Plan Encourages User Engagement

Snapchat is taking steps to boost adoption of its subscription program introducing a new “Friends & Family Plan.” The social media platform is exploring alternative monetization strategies beyond ad sales and is actively testing this new offering. Spotted within the app’s code Android Authority, the plan will be an addition to the existing Snapchat+ subscription program, which provides exclusive experimental and pre-release features for a monthly fee.

The company’s subscription business is rapidly expanding, demonstrating considerable growth. In its recent letter to investors, Snap revealed that Snapchat+ surpassed 5 million subscribers during Q3, a significant increase from the previous count of 4 million in July. The revenue generated from Snapchat+ experienced a remarkable year-over-year growth rate of over 250%, indicating a rising demand for the subscription service.

Snap stated, “We continued to diversify our revenue base with Snapchat+ – our subscription service that offers exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features which reached more than 5 million subscribers in Q3. We are pleased with the adoption we are seeing with Snapchat+ and remain focused on growing our subscriber base, improving retention, and offering new and innovative features.”

Despite this success, the number of subscribers remains relatively small when compared to the app’s total user base. During the earnings call, Snap’s Co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel disclosed that Q3 had recorded 406 million daily active users. Consequently, paid subscribers account for just 0.01% of the platform’s overall daily active usership, suggesting significant untapped potential in this area.

Snapchat’s decision to introduce new subscription plans aligns with a wider industry trend, as social media apps explore paid subscriptions as an additional revenue stream. Elon Musk recently announced that X intends to offer two-tiered premium subscriptions, one with all features but still includes ads, and a pricier ad-free option. Furthermore, TikTok is currently testing an ad-free subscription plan in a market outside the United States, and Meta has introduced ad-free subscription options in Europe to comply with evolving regulations.

With the Friends & Family Plan, Snapchat aims to provide users with even greater value and exclusivity. By encouraging more individuals to join the subscription program, the platform can elevate user engagement and solidify Snapchat’s position as a leading social media platform.

