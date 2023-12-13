Snapchat Integrates New AI Feature for Unique Visuals

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, is taking a step forward in embracing the ever-growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI). The company recently announced that it will be integrating a new feature that allows users to create and share unique AI-generated visuals directly within the platform.

With this new feature, users will have access to an “AI” button alongside the camera button. By simply inputting a prompt or keyword, the AI will generate and display unique and sometimes bizarre images based on the user’s input. Snapchat aims to make it easier for users to share moments that might otherwise be difficult to capture, saying, “In just a few words, use AI to create and send a Snap of whatever you know will make a friend’s day, even when the perfect scene is out of sight.”

In addition to this AI-driven visual creation tool, Snapchat also offers an extend tool powered AI. This tool allows users to broaden their Lens, ensuring that no part of the scene gets left out, even if they accidentally zoomed in too close.

It’s worth noting that while this feature is available to all Snapchat users, it is part of Snapchat+, which is a subscription-based model. Snapchat+ subscribers will receive one free pack of eight AI-generated Dreams, which are imaginative selfies, per month. This move shows Snapchat’s commitment to continuously exploring the possibilities of AI.

Snapchat had already ventured into the realm of AI with features such as Generative AI Bitmoji Backgrounds and Chat Wallpapers, as well as the integration of MyAI, a Snapchat chatbot powered OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel expressed the company’s vision for AI integration, explaining, “The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day. And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.”

With this new AI feature, Snapchat hopes to provide its users with a unique and innovative way to express themselves and capture moments that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.